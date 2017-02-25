Laatste update: 25-02-2017 13:41

Netflix verwijdert verschillende films en series

Foto: Iron Man

Netflix gaat een hoop verschillende films en series verwijderen. Op maandag 27 februari zullen maar liefst 172 titels de streamingdienst verlaten. Wij geven een overzichtje welke films er binnenkort niet meer op Netflix te zien zullen zijn.

  1. Sixteen Candles
  2. Hard Target
  3. The Jerk
  4. Beyond the Light
  5. The Recruit
  6. No Good Deed
  7. The Dark Knight
  8. The Bucket List
  9. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  10. The Santa Clause 2
  11. One Magic Christmas
  12. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
  13. Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  14. Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed inat the House of Mickey Mouse
  15. I’ll Be Home for Christmas
  16. Santa Buddies
  17. The Muppet Christmas Carol
  18. Amy
  19. War of the Worlds
  20. Jackass 2.5
  21. Catch Me If You Can
  22. Minority Report
  23. Norbit
  24. Old School
  25. Iron Man
  26. Iron Man 2
  27. Avengers Assemble
  28. Cheaper by the Dozen
  29. Cheaper by the Dozen 2
  30. Het bombardement
  31. The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli and Baloo
  32. Das Boot: Theatrical Cut
  33. Doing Hard Time
  34. Gladiator
  35. Ghandi
  36. Labyrinth
  37. The Lazarus Project
  38. The Client List
  39. Panic Room
  40. Stand by Me
  41. Stepmom
  42. Seventh Son
  43. Lawrence of Arabia: Restored Version
  44. Across The Universe
  45. The Pursuit of Happyness
  46. Ultraviolet
  47. A Few Good Men
  48. The Babymakers
  49. The Boys: The Sherman
  50. Dragonslaver
  51. The Italian Job
  52. Sneeuwwitje en De Zeven Dwergen
  53. Chef
  54. What to Expect When You’re Expecting
  55. Flipped
  56. Good Fellas
  57. Escape Plan
  58. A Beautiful Mind
  59. A Night at the Roxbury
  60. Addams Family Values
  61. Airplane!
  62. Amistad
  63. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  64. Bad New Bears
  65. Beverly Hills Cop
  66. Beverly Hills Cop II
  67. Blad of Glory
  68. Bolt
  69. Boomerang
  70. Changing Lanes
  71. Chinatown
  72. Clockstoppers
  73. Cloverfield
  74. Dreamgirls
  75. Election
  76. Elizabethown
  77. Enemy at the Gates
  78. Eurotrip
  79. Falling in Love
  80. Fatal Attraction
  81. Final Destination 3
  82. Flashdance
  83. Footloose
  84. Four Brothers
  85. Friday the 13th: Part 2
  86. Friday the 13th: Part 3
  87. Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter
  88. Friday the 13th: Part 5: A New Beginning
  89. Friday the 13th: Part 6 Jason Lives
  90. Friday the 13th: Part 7: The New Blood
  91. Friday the 13th: Part 8 Jason Takes Manhattan
  92. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
  93. Get Rich or Die Tryin’
  94. Ghost
  95. Grease
  96. Hans and Gretel
  97. Hotel for Dogs
  98. How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  99. Hustle and Flow
  100. I Love You Man
  101. Imagine That
  102. In Harm’s Way
  103. Indecent Proposal
  104. Jackass 3
  105. Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie
  106. King David
  107. Last Holiday
  108. LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
  109. Little Fockers
  110. Meet the Fockers
  111. Meet the Parents
  112. Mean Girls 2
  113. Munich
  114. Napoleon Dynamite
  115. Necessary Roughness
  116. No Strings Attached
  117. Paranormal Activity 2
  118. Paranormal Activity 3
  119. Paulie
  120. Pretty in Pink
  121. Private Parts
  122. Rango
  123. Raw
  124. Red Eye
  125. Road Trip
  126. Roman Holiday
  127. Rosemary’s Baby
  128. School of Rock
  129. Shaft
  130. Shooter
  131. Shutter Island
  132. Team America: World Police
  133. Terms of Endearment
  134. The Bad News Bears
  135. The Firm
  136. The First Wives Club
  137. The General’s Daughter
  138. The Ghost and the Darkness
  139. The Godfather: Part III
  140. The Golden Child
  141. The Great Gatsby
  142. The Haunting
  143. The Heartbreak Kid
  144. The Hunt For Red October
  145. The Italian Job
  146. The Kite Runner
  147. The Manchurian Candidate
  148. The Mexican
  149.  The Score
  150. The Ten Commendments
  151. The Tuxedo
  152. Tomb Raider
  153. Tommy Boy
  154. Top Gun
  155. Top Secrets!
  156. Trading Places
  157. Transformers: Dark of the Moon
  158. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
  159. Tropic Thunder
  160. True Grit
  161.  True in the Air
  162. Vampire in Brooklyn
  163. Vanilla Sky
  164. Varsity Blues
  165. Watchmen
  166. Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
  167. Witness
  168. Zulu
  169. Revolution (2 seizoenen)
  170. Arne Dahl (2 seizoenen)
  171.  Dicte (2 seizoenen)
  172. The Fall (seizoen 1)

