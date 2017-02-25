Netflix verwijdert verschillende films en series

Netflix gaat een hoop verschillende films en series verwijderen. Op maandag 27 februari zullen maar liefst 172 titels de streamingdienst verlaten. Wij geven een overzichtje welke films er binnenkort niet meer op Netflix te zien zullen zijn.
- Sixteen Candles
- Hard Target
- The Jerk
- Beyond the Light
- The Recruit
- No Good Deed
- The Dark Knight
- The Bucket List
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Santa Clause 2
- One Magic Christmas
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed inat the House of Mickey Mouse
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- Santa Buddies
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- Amy
- War of the Worlds
- Jackass 2.5
- Catch Me If You Can
- Minority Report
- Norbit
- Old School
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Avengers Assemble
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Cheaper by the Dozen 2
- Het bombardement
- The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli and Baloo
- Das Boot: Theatrical Cut
- Doing Hard Time
- Gladiator
- Ghandi
- Labyrinth
- The Lazarus Project
- The Client List
- Panic Room
- Stand by Me
- Stepmom
- Seventh Son
- Lawrence of Arabia: Restored Version
- Across The Universe
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Ultraviolet
- A Few Good Men
- The Babymakers
- The Boys: The Sherman
- Dragonslaver
- The Italian Job
- Sneeuwwitje en De Zeven Dwergen
- Chef
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
- Flipped
- Good Fellas
- Escape Plan
- A Beautiful Mind
- A Night at the Roxbury
- Addams Family Values
- Airplane!
- Amistad
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Bad New Bears
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Blad of Glory
- Bolt
- Boomerang
- Changing Lanes
- Chinatown
- Clockstoppers
- Cloverfield
- Dreamgirls
- Election
- Elizabethown
- Enemy at the Gates
- Eurotrip
- Falling in Love
- Fatal Attraction
- Final Destination 3
- Flashdance
- Footloose
- Four Brothers
- Friday the 13th: Part 2
- Friday the 13th: Part 3
- Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter
- Friday the 13th: Part 5: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th: Part 6 Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th: Part 7: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th: Part 8 Jason Takes Manhattan
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Ghost
- Grease
- Hans and Gretel
- Hotel for Dogs
- How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Hustle and Flow
- I Love You Man
- Imagine That
- In Harm’s Way
- Indecent Proposal
- Jackass 3
- Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie
- King David
- Last Holiday
- LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
- Little Fockers
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Mean Girls 2
- Munich
- Napoleon Dynamite
- Necessary Roughness
- No Strings Attached
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paulie
- Pretty in Pink
- Private Parts
- Rango
- Raw
- Red Eye
- Road Trip
- Roman Holiday
- Rosemary’s Baby
- School of Rock
- Shaft
- Shooter
- Shutter Island
- Team America: World Police
- Terms of Endearment
- The Bad News Bears
- The Firm
- The First Wives Club
- The General’s Daughter
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Golden Child
- The Great Gatsby
- The Haunting
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Hunt For Red October
- The Italian Job
- The Kite Runner
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Mexican
- The Score
- The Ten Commendments
- The Tuxedo
- Tomb Raider
- Tommy Boy
- Top Gun
- Top Secrets!
- Trading Places
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Tropic Thunder
- True Grit
- True in the Air
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Vanilla Sky
- Varsity Blues
- Watchmen
- Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
- Witness
- Zulu
- Revolution (2 seizoenen)
- Arne Dahl (2 seizoenen)
- Dicte (2 seizoenen)
- The Fall (seizoen 1)
