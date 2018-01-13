Thank you Anna @yourstylishself for visiting us today to try our new #Selfieccino …. Your Selfieccino came out as a beautiful work of art! We look forward to seeing you again. We are proud that @theteaterrace is the first in the UK and Europe to offer this technology which allows us to print your Selfie on the froth of your Cappuccino (or Hot Chocolate if you're not a big fan of coffee. Only at our Oxford Street branch at @houseoffraser Oxford Street and coming soon to our Guildford and London Victoria branches #selfieccino #theteaterrace #houseoffraser #coffeeart #baristaart #barista

A post shared by The Tea Terrace (@theteaterrace) on Dec 17, 2017 at 10:01am PST