Er is een nieuwe trend in koffieland: de selfieccino. Dit keer geen hartje of blaadje van melkschuim op je cappuccino of chocolademelk, maar een heuse afbeelding van je gezicht. De trend is ook naar Nederland overgewaaid.
De selfieccino zag het licht in het Londense café ‘The Tea Terrace’ en is inmiddels razend populair. Ook in het restaurant Blushing van Gordon in Amsterdam zijn sinds deze week de eerste selfieccino’s te bestellen.
Eén op één kopie van jouw foto
Hoe werkt het? Klanten kunnen een foto via een app insturen naar de barista. De afbeelding wordt vervolgens op het melkschuim geprint. Niets geen kunstwerk dus, maar een werkelijke één op één kopie van jouw eigen foto (of huisdier).
De foto wordt met behulp van een fine art printer, gevuld met eetbare kleurstof, op het melkschuim geprint. Na vier minuutjes wachten is jouw persoonlijke cappuccino of chocolademelk klaar. Vergeet voordat je gaat drinken niet een foto te maken!
Thank you Anna @yourstylishself for visiting us today to try our new #Selfieccino …. Your Selfieccino came out as a beautiful work of art! We look forward to seeing you again. We are proud that @theteaterrace is the first in the UK and Europe to offer this technology which allows us to print your Selfie on the froth of your Cappuccino (or Hot Chocolate if you're not a big fan of coffee. Only at our Oxford Street branch at @houseoffraser Oxford Street and coming soon to our Guildford and London Victoria branches #selfieccino #theteaterrace #houseoffraser #coffeeart #baristaart #barista